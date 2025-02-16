All Business Analyst Salaries
Business Analyst compensation in India at Razorpay totals ₹2.76M per year for Senior Business Analyst. The median yearly compensation in India package totals ₹1.95M. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Razorpay's total compensation packages. Last updated: 2/16/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
Business Analyst
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
Senior Business Analyst
₹2.76M
₹1.99M
₹767K
₹0
Lead Business Analyst
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
Staff Business Analyst
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
25%
YR 1
25%
YR 2
25%
YR 3
25%
YR 4
At Razorpay, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:
25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)
25% vests in the 2nd-year (2.08% monthly)
25% vests in the 3rd-year (2.08% monthly)
25% vests in the 4th-year (2.08% monthly)
7 years post-termination exercise window.