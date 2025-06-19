← Company Directory
Rappi
Rappi Software Engineer Salaries

The median Software Engineer compensation in Colombia package at Rappi totals COP 142.54M per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Rappi's total compensation packages. Last updated: 6/19/2025

Median Package
company icon
Rappi
Software Engineer
Medellin, AN, Colombia
Total per year
COP 142.54M
Level
L4
Base
COP 142.54M
Stock (/yr)
COP 0
Bonus
COP 0
Years at company
3 Years
Years exp
10 Years
What are the career levels at Rappi?

COP 678.75M

Latest Salary Submissions
Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
Internship Salaries

Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
RSU

At Rappi, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (2.08% monthly)



FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Software Engineer at Rappi in Colombia sits at a yearly total compensation of COP 234,402,808. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Rappi for the Software Engineer role in Colombia is COP 118,780,564.

