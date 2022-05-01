← Company Directory
Lalamove
Work Here? Claim Your Company

Lalamove Salaries

Lalamove's salary ranges from $4,935 in total compensation per year for a Human Resources in China at the low-end to $58,695 for a Product Manager in Hong Kong (SAR) at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Lalamove. Last updated: 6/21/2025

$160K

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve $30K+ (sometimes $300K+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Software Engineer
Median $41.4K
Human Resources
$4.9K
Product Designer
$52.7K
Poll

How much money would you give up to be fully remote?

If given the opportunity to take a job at the same company, level, and title, but one option is fully remote and one is fully in-office, how much of a pay cut would you be willing to take?

28 50View Results

Select one

2848 participants

28 50View Results
Product Manager
$58.7K
Missing your title?

Search for all salaries on our compensation page or add your salary to help unlock the page.


FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Lalamove is Product Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $58,695. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Lalamove is $47,023.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Lalamove

Related Companies

  • Gett
  • Alpaca
  • Via Transportation
  • Rocket Lawyer
  • Meituan
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources