Rafay Salaries

Rafay's salary ranges from $42,399 in total compensation per year for a Software Engineer at the low-end to $107,434 for a Software Engineering Manager at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Rafay. Last updated: 1/15/2025

Software Engineer
Median $42.4K
Software Engineering Manager
$107K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Rafay is Software Engineering Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $107,434. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Rafay is $74,917.

