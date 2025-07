Radar is location infrastructure for every product and service. Companies like Vercel, Panera, and T-Mobile use Radar's geofencing SDKs and maps APIs to power location-based experiences across hundreds of millions of devices worldwide. Radar processes 1B+ API calls per day and 100's of millions of client devices per year.

Our main languages are TypeScript and Rust. Our databases are Mongo, Athena and HorizonDB, our Geospatial database.