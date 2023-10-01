Qube Research & Technologies Salaries

Qube Research & Technologies's salary ranges from $78,356 in total compensation per year for a Data Analyst in France at the low-end to $339,493 for a Information Technologist (IT) in United Kingdom at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Qube Research & Technologies . Last updated: 1/15/2025