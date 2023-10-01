← Company Directory
Qube Research & Technologies
Qube Research & Technologies Salaries

Qube Research & Technologies's salary ranges from $78,356 in total compensation per year for a Data Analyst in France at the low-end to $339,493 for a Information Technologist (IT) in United Kingdom at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Qube Research & Technologies. Last updated: 1/15/2025

Software Engineer
Median $177K
Data Scientist
Median $142K

Quantitative Researcher

Business Development
$170K
Data Analyst
$78.4K
Information Technologist (IT)
$339K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Qube Research & Technologies is Information Technologist (IT) at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $339,493. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Qube Research & Technologies is $170,001.

