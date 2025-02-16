Software Engineer compensation in United States at Qualtrics ranges from $150K per year for L3 to $361K per year for L6. The median yearly compensation in United States package totals $265K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Qualtrics's total compensation packages. Last updated: 2/16/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
L3
$150K
$117K
$28.6K
$4.4K
L4
$230K
$153K
$73.3K
$3.4K
L5
$326K
$191K
$109K
$25.6K
L6
$361K
$200K
$136K
$24.9K
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
25%
YR 1
25%
YR 2
25%
YR 3
25%
YR 4
At Qualtrics, RSUs are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:
25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)
25% vests in the 2nd-year (6.25% quarterly)
25% vests in the 3rd-year (6.25% quarterly)
25% vests in the 4th-year (6.25% quarterly)
