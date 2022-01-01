← Company Directory
QA
QA Salaries

QA's salary ranges from $24,916 in total compensation per year for a Software Engineer in Poland at the low-end to $194,412 for a Sales in Qatar at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of QA. Last updated: 1/15/2025

Sales
$194K
Software Engineer
$24.9K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at QA is Sales at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $194,412. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at QA is $109,664.

Other Resources