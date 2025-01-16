← Company Directory
PwC
Work Here? Claim Your Company
  • Salaries
  • Product Manager

  • All Product Manager Salaries

PwC Product Manager Salaries

Product Manager compensation in United States at PwC ranges from $104K per year for L1 to $304K per year for L5. The median yearly compensation in United States package totals $153K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for PwC's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/16/2025

Average Compensation By Level
Add CompCompare Levels
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
L1
Associate Product Manager
$104K
$101K
$0
$3.4K
L2
Senior Associate Product Manager
$137K
$131K
$0
$5.3K
L3
Product Manager
$173K
$162K
$0
$10.2K
L4
Senior Product Manager
$215K
$193K
$0
$21.8K
View 1 More Levels
Add CompCompare Levels

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve $30K+ (sometimes $300K+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Latest Salary Submissions
AddAdd CompAdd Compensation

Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
No salaries found
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!

Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
Export DataView Open Jobs
Internship Salaries

Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

At PwC, Stock/equity grants are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (2.08% monthly)



Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

Subscribe to verified Product Manager offers. You’ll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More →

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Product Manager at PwC in United States sits at a yearly total compensation of $304,250. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at PwC for the Product Manager role in United States is $155,000.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for PwC

Related Companies

  • Improbable
  • Ernst and Young
  • Wolters Kluwer
  • Baird
  • ClearBank
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources