Product Designer compensation in United States at Publicis Sapient ranges from $99.9K per year for Associate Product Designer I to $112K per year for Senior Product Designer. The median yearly compensation in United States package totals $101K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Publicis Sapient's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/16/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
Junior Associate Product Designer
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Associate Product Designer I
$99.9K
$96.6K
$0
$3.2K
Associate Product Designer II
$101K
$97.6K
$0
$3.2K
Senior Associate Product Designer
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Get Paid, Not Played
We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve $30K+ (sometimes $300K+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
|No salaries found
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!
Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
Included TitlesSubmit New Title