Kin + Carta
Kin + Carta Salaries

Kin + Carta's salary ranges from $30,149 in total compensation per year for a Data Scientist in Argentina at the low-end to $275,380 for a Data Science Manager in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Kin + Carta. Last updated: 1/19/2025

Software Engineer
Mid-Level Software Engineer $113K
Senior Software Engineer $140K

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Backend Software Engineer

Product Manager
Median $105K
Business Analyst
$85.5K

Entering the job search

I have been working for the same company for 6 years. 30 years old. Base comp 112k, told that I should be Senior engineer level.
I am confident in my skills as an engineer but absolutely terrified of getting out there. I feel uncertain on my resume, my interviewing skills. Huge amount of imposter syndrome with trying to look for another job.

No...

42 20
42 20
Data Analyst
$88.2K
Data Science Manager
$275K
Data Scientist
$30.1K
Human Resources
$89.2K
Product Designer
$188K
Program Manager
$121K
Sales
$231K
Software Engineering Manager
$242K
UX Researcher
$79.6K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Kin + Carta is Data Science Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $275,380. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Kin + Carta is $113,475.

