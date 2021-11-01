← Company Directory
Premera Blue Cross
Premera Blue Cross Salaries

Premera Blue Cross's salary ranges from $98,100 in total compensation per year for a Software Engineer at the low-end to $217,080 for a Solution Architect at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Premera Blue Cross. Last updated: 1/20/2025

Software Engineer
Median $98.1K
Data Scientist
$171K
Product Manager
$164K

Program Manager
$206K
Solution Architect
$217K
UX Researcher
$111K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Premera Blue Cross is Solution Architect at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $217,080. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Premera Blue Cross is $167,400.

