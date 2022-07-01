← Company Directory
PPI Quality
    PPI Quality & Engineering saves its clients millions by providing economic solutions for complicated projects for the renewable energy and oil and gas sectors.Since 1992, we have provided engineering services and ensured equipment quality around the globe. As technology innovators, we implement solutions driven by client needs. Our focus on providing actionable business intelligence—not just data—yields proactive solutions for excellent client results.Quality and Consulting Services: Our third-party surveillance services prevent costly downtime and delays by ensuring equipment meets specifications before it arrives on site.Engineering & Technical Services: PPI performs oilfield engineering, drilling, workover, production, and plug-and-abandonment projects.Technology Development: Our software-as-a-service suite of applications complements all of our services, providing key performance indicators for business decision making and seamless workflows to enable inventory management, failure investigation reporting, and management of change.

    ppiquality.com
    1995
    150
    $10M-$50M
