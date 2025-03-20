Software Engineer compensation in Canada at PointClickCare ranges from CA$102K per year for Software Engineer to CA$182K per year for Senior Software Engineer. The median yearly compensation in Canada package totals CA$126K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for PointClickCare's total compensation packages. Last updated: 3/20/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
Software Engineer
CA$102K
CA$98.8K
CA$466.3
CA$2.3K
Senior Software Engineer
CA$182K
CA$152K
CA$15.1K
CA$14.4K
Lead Software Engineer
CA$ --
CA$ --
CA$ --
CA$ --
Principal Software Engineer
CA$ --
CA$ --
CA$ --
CA$ --
