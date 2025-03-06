Software Engineer compensation in United States at PMG ranges from $68K per year to $106K. The median yearly compensation in United States package totals $75K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for PMG's total compensation packages. Last updated: 3/6/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
IC2
$72.9K
$70.9K
$0
$2K
IC3
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
IC4
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
IC5
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
|No salaries found
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!
Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
Included TitlesSubmit New Title