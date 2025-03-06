Salaries

PMG Software Engineer Salaries

Software Engineer compensation in United States at PMG ranges from $68K per year to $106K. The median yearly compensation in United States package totals $75K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for PMG's total compensation packages. Last updated: 3/6/2025

Level Name Total Base Stock (/yr) Bonus IC2 Software Engineer I (Entry Level) $72.9K $70.9K $0 $2K IC3 Software Engineer II $ -- $ -- $ -- $ -- IC4 Software Engineer III $ -- $ -- $ -- $ -- IC5 Lead Software Engineer $ -- $ -- $ -- $ -- View 4 More Levels

