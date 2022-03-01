← Company Directory
InfoTrust
InfoTrust Salaries

InfoTrust's salary ranges from $104,520 in total compensation per year for a Software Engineer at the low-end to $110,550 for a Technical Program Manager at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of InfoTrust. Last updated: 1/16/2025

Software Engineer
$105K
Technical Program Manager
$111K
The highest paying role reported at InfoTrust is Technical Program Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $110,550. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at InfoTrust is $107,535.

