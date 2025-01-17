Software Engineer compensation in Pune Metropolitan Region at PhonePe ranges from ₹3.32M per year for Software Engineer 1 to ₹6.36M per year for Senior Software Engineer. The median yearly compensation in Pune Metropolitan Region package totals ₹5.27M. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for PhonePe's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/17/2025
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
Software Engineer 1
₹3.32M
₹2.45M
₹638K
₹238K
Software Engineer 2
₹4.96M
₹3.65M
₹1.26M
₹55.4K
Senior Software Engineer
₹6.36M
₹5.71M
₹648K
₹0
At PhonePe, Options are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:
25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)
25% vests in the 2nd-year (2.08% monthly)
25% vests in the 3rd-year (2.08% monthly)
25% vests in the 4th-year (2.08% monthly)