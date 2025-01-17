← Company Directory
PhonePe
PhonePe Product Manager Salaries in Greater Bengaluru

Product Manager compensation in Greater Bengaluru at PhonePe totals ₹4.69M per year for Senior Product Manager. The median yearly compensation in Greater Bengaluru package totals ₹3.83M. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for PhonePe's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/17/2025

Average Compensation By Level
Level Name
Total
Base
Stock
Bonus
Product Manager 1
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
Product Manager 2
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
Senior Product Manager
₹4.69M
₹4.46M
₹228K
₹0
Latest Salary Submissions
Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
Internship Salaries

Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
Options

At PhonePe, Options are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (2.08% monthly)



FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Product Manager at PhonePe in Greater Bengaluru sits at a yearly total compensation of ₹6,810,089. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at PhonePe for the Product Manager role in Greater Bengaluru is ₹3,587,213.

