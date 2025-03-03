← Company Directory
Phison Electronic
  • Salaries
  • Hardware Engineer

  • All Hardware Engineer Salaries

Phison Electronic Hardware Engineer Salaries

The median Hardware Engineer compensation in Taiwan package at Phison Electronic totals NT$2M per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Phison Electronic's total compensation packages. Last updated: 3/3/2025

Median Package
company icon
Phison Electronic
Hardware Engineer
Chu-nan, TW, Taiwan
Total per year
NT$2M
Level
8
Base
NT$1.2M
Stock (/yr)
NT$0
Bonus
NT$801K
Years at company
3 Years
Years exp
3 Years
What are the career levels at Phison Electronic?

NT$5.19M

Latest Salary Submissions
FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Hardware Engineer at Phison Electronic in Taiwan sits at a yearly total compensation of NT$3,849,760. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Phison Electronic for the Hardware Engineer role in Taiwan is NT$1,931,014.

Other Resources