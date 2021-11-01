← Company Directory
Perpetua
Perpetua Salaries

Perpetua's salary ranges from $58,833 in total compensation per year for a Customer Service at the low-end to $106,927 for a Product Manager at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Perpetua. Last updated: 1/26/2025

Software Engineer
Median $86.5K

Backend Software Engineer

Customer Service
$58.8K
Data Scientist
$78.5K

Graphic Designer
$73.3K
Product Designer
$75.3K
Product Manager
$107K
Recruiter
$67K
Sales
$70.4K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Perpetua is Product Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $106,927. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Perpetua is $74,307.

