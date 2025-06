Paducah Bank is a Kentucky-based bank with locations in Paducah and Louisville. It has 155 employees and has received numerous awards, including a 5-star rating from BauerFinancial for 50 consecutive quarters, Best Place to Work in Kentucky, and Top 15 Small Workplaces by the Wall Street Journal. It has also received the Governor's Service Award and the Governor's Award for the Arts in business. Member FDIC - Equal Housing Lender.