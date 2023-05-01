Opportunity Junction is a nonprofit organization that helps low-income residents in Contra Costa gain the skills and confidence to get and keep jobs that support themselves and their families. They offer job training, career counseling, support for community college, job placement, and evening classes. They provide trained and motivated workers for administrative or entry-level job openings, with 91% of their graduates earning at least one Microsoft Office Suite Certification. Their goal is to break the cycle of poverty for families and provide opportunities for success.