← Company Directory
Opportunity Junction
Work Here? Claim Your Company
Top Insights
  • Contribute something unique about Opportunity Junction that may be helpful for others (ex. interview tips, choosing teams, unique culture, etc).
    • About

    Opportunity Junction is a nonprofit organization that helps low-income residents in Contra Costa gain the skills and confidence to get and keep jobs that support themselves and their families. They offer job training, career counseling, support for community college, job placement, and evening classes. They provide trained and motivated workers for administrative or entry-level job openings, with 91% of their graduates earning at least one Microsoft Office Suite Certification. Their goal is to break the cycle of poverty for families and provide opportunities for success.

    http://www.opportunityjunction.org
    Website
    2000
    Year Founded
    235
    # of Employees
    $10M-$50M
    Estimated Revenue
    Headquarters

    Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

    Subscribe to verified offers. You’ll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More →

    This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

    Featured Jobs

      No featured jobs found for Opportunity Junction

    Related Companies

    • Facebook
    • Netflix
    • Airbnb
    • Tesla
    • Google
    • See all companies ➜

    Other Resources