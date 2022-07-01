Onebridge is a BI, Data Analytics, and Enterprise Application Development consulting firm. We’ve served some of the largest healthcare, life-sciences, manufacturing, financial services, and government entities in the U.S. for over 15 years. 100% Employee owned and operated, Onebridge is a top “Best Places to Work” in Indianapolis for six years in a row.Our focus is on attracting, retaining, and developing the best consultants in business intelligence and data analytics to offer data strategy and data enablement services.Our expertise in enterprise application development and change management will help your organization grow its data analytics capabilities.We offer total talent management solutions. Our in-house technical recruiting capacity makes us unique in our ability to consistently grow and scale your teams.For Data Insights: www.onebridge.tech/blogFollow us on Twitter: @onebridgetech (https://twitter.com/onebridgetech)