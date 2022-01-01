← Company Directory
Ogilvy Salaries

Ogilvy's salary ranges from $4,778 in total compensation per year for a Sales in Pakistan at the low-end to $210,000 for a Software Engineer in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Ogilvy. Last updated: 3/2/2025

$160K

Marketing
Median $90K
Software Engineer
Median $210K

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Copywriter
$8.3K

Customer Service
$12.6K
Financial Analyst
$82.4K
Product Designer
$43.1K
Product Manager
$166K
Recruiter
$169K
Sales
$4.8K
UX Researcher
$101K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Ogilvy is Software Engineer with a yearly total compensation of $210,000. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Ogilvy is $86,205.

Other Resources