Ironclad
Ironclad Salaries

Ironclad's salary ranges from $74,625 in total compensation per year for a Human Resources at the low-end to $373,734 for a Data Scientist at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Ironclad. Last updated: 1/16/2025

Software Engineer
Median $243K

Full-Stack Software Engineer

Business Development
$89.6K
Data Scientist
$374K
Human Resources
$74.6K
Product Designer
$189K
Product Manager
$149K
Recruiter
$102K
Sales
$337K
Solution Architect
$119K
UX Researcher
$121K
Vesting Schedule

20%

YR 1

20%

YR 2

20%

YR 3

20%

YR 4

20%

YR 5

Stock Type
Options

At Ironclad, Options are subject to a 5-year vesting schedule:

  • 20% vests in the 1st-year (20.00% annually)

  • 20% vests in the 2nd-year (20.00% annually)

  • 20% vests in the 3rd-year (20.00% annually)

  • 20% vests in the 4th-year (20.00% annually)

  • 20% vests in the 5th-year (20.00% annually)

3 years post-termination exercise window.

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

Stock Type
Options

At Ironclad, Options are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (2.08% monthly)

3 years post-termination exercise window.

FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Ironclad is Data Scientist at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $373,734. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Ironclad is $134,925.

Other Resources