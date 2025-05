Octave offers a Precision Care Solution for neurodegenerative diseases, starting with multiple sclerosis. Their solution includes a multivariate blood test, enhanced MRI analytics, and a digital clinical program with MS care partners. The solution provides neurologists with comprehensive insights for more informed care decisions, while payers can reduce costs by optimizing healthcare utilization. Octave also enables pharma to optimize drug discovery and development with real-world evidence. Their platform generates and analyzes data for improved patient outcomes.