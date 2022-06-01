← Company Directory
OCLC
    OCLC is a global library cooperative that provides shared technology services, research, and community programs for its members and the community at large.We are librarians, technologists, researchers, pioneers, leaders, and learners. With thousands of library members in more than 100 countries, we come together as OCLC to make information more accessible and more useful.Whether we’re supporting advancements on the leading edge of science or helping children build a strong learning foundation, shared knowledge is the common thread. People can find the answers they need to solve important problems in their lives, in their communities, and in the world. Together we make breakthroughs possible. Both big and small.Because what is known must be shared.

    http://oc.lc
    1967
    1,210
    $100M-$250M
