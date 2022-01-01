← Company Directory
Noon
Work Here? Claim Your Company

Noon Salaries

Noon's salary ranges from $8,575 in total compensation per year for a Administrative Assistant at the low-end to $301,500 for a Sales at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Noon. Last updated: 1/20/2025

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve $30K+ (sometimes $300K+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Software Engineer
Median $81.7K

Backend Software Engineer

Program Manager
Median $59.3K
Administrative Assistant
$8.6K

Entering the job search

I have been working for the same company for 6 years. 30 years old. Base comp 112k, told that I should be Senior engineer level.
I am confident in my skills as an engineer but absolutely terrified of getting out there. I feel uncertain on my resume, my interviewing skills. Huge amount of imposter syndrome with trying to look for another job.

No...

42 20
42 20
Customer Service
$15K
Marketing Operations
$78.8K
Product Designer
$99.5K
Product Manager
$38.2K
Project Manager
$78K
Sales
$302K
Software Engineering Manager
$128K
Technical Program Manager
$47K
Missing your title?

Search for all salaries on our compensation page or add your salary to help unlock the page.


FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Noon is Sales at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $301,500. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Noon is $78,018.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for Noon

Related Companies

  • Houzz
  • Vinted
  • Jane
  • Meituan
  • Swiggy
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources