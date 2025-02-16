← Company Directory
Ninjacart
Ninjacart Product Manager Salaries

The median Product Manager compensation in India package at Ninjacart totals ₹2.83M per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Ninjacart's total compensation packages. Last updated: 2/16/2025

Median Package
company icon
Ninjacart
Product Manager
Bengaluru, KA, India
Total per year
₹2.83M
Level
-
Base
₹2.83M
Stock (/yr)
₹0
Bonus
₹0
Years at company
2 Years
Years exp
6 Years
What are the career levels at Ninjacart?

₹13.64M

Latest Salary Submissions
The highest paying salary package reported for a Product Manager at Ninjacart in India sits at a yearly total compensation of ₹13,301,871. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Ninjacart for the Product Manager role in India is ₹2,708,580.

