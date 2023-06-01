← Company Directory
Nature to Culture
    Napoleon Bonaparte, called them "the fruit of the wise." Green Banana Flour is a versatile, gluten-free, and grain-free flour that can be used in a variety of recipes. Green Banana Flour is made from unripe, green bananas that are dried and ground into a fine powder. It is an excellent source of resistant starch, which can help improve digestion, regulate blood sugar levels, and promote satiety. Green Banana Flour is also rich in vitamins and minerals, including potassium, magnesium, and vitamin C.

    https://naturetoculture.us
    2018
    126
    $10M-$50M
