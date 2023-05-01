Natural Health Trends Corp. is a direct-selling and e-commerce company that offers personal care, wellness, and lifestyle products under the NHT Global brand. Their products include dietary and nutritional supplements, herbal supplements, beauty products, weight management and energy enhancing supplements, home appliances, and daily products. They sell their products directly to consumers and through an e-commerce retail platform in various countries. The company was incorporated in 1988 and is headquartered in Hong Kong.