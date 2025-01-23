← Company Directory
Murex
Murex Software Engineer Salaries

The median Software Engineer compensation in France package at Murex totals €63.7K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Murex's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/23/2025

Median Package
company icon
Murex
Software Engineer
Paris, IL, France
Total per year
€63.7K
Level
L3
Base
€51.8K
Stock (/yr)
€0
Bonus
€11.9K
Years at company
0 Years
Years exp
1 Year
What are the career levels at Murex?

Latest Salary Submissions
Internship Salaries

Included Titles

Full-Stack Software Engineer

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Software Engineer at Murex in France sits at a yearly total compensation of €94,678. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Murex for the Software Engineer role in France is €63,874.

Other Resources