With nearly 4 million customers, we are a proud leader in the home loan servicing industry. But are we content? No way. Every day we challenge convention and reimagine the home loan experience for the better. It’s what makes us who we are.We’re Challengers of ConventionChallenging the status quo is in our DNA. We’re ditching the old ways and reimagining what homeownership should look like in the era of smart phones, Mars missions, and avocado toast.We’re Champions for Our CustomersGiving homeowners the best experience possible is the reason we come to work. We believe in honesty, simplicity, and always having our customer’s back.We’re Cheerleaders for Our TeamTransforming an industry takes a world-class team. Ours is over 9,000 Coopers strong. Creating a place where they love to work isn’t just an HR goal — it’s part of Mr. Cooper's mission.We’re here to keep the dream of homeownership alive. That means throwing out the old ways and revolutionizing the way people sell, buy and own their homes using the latest technology and good old fashioned customer service.At Mr. Cooper Mortgage we see a world where homeownership is less worrisome and more rewarding, where having a mortgage is no longer a burden but an opportunity, where homeowners feel 100% in control of their finances and future.Is Mr. Cooper Mortgage your kind of place? If so, we can't wait to hear from you.