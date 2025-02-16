Salaries

Software Engineer compensation in Canada at Mozilla ranges from CA$160K per year for P2 to CA$304K per year for P5. The median yearly compensation in Canada package totals CA$169K. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Mozilla's total compensation packages. Last updated: 2/16/2025

Level Name Total Base Stock (/yr) Bonus P1 Software Engineer 1 (Entry Level) CA$ -- CA$ -- CA$ -- CA$ -- P2 Software Engineer 2 CA$160K CA$145K CA$0 CA$14.9K P3 Senior Software Engineer CA$182K CA$153K CA$0 CA$28.8K P4 Staff Software Engineer CA$222K CA$172K CA$0 CA$49.7K View 4 More Levels

