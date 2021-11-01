← Company Directory
Moog
Moog Salaries

Moog's salary ranges from $49,750 in total compensation per year for a Data Scientist at the low-end to $157,283 for a Marketing at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Moog. Last updated: 2/12/2025

$160K

Software Engineer
Median $89K
Mechanical Engineer
Median $82K
Business Analyst
$70.4K

Data Analyst
$64.7K
Data Scientist
$49.8K
Electrical Engineer
$95.5K
Marketing
$157K
Project Manager
$117K
Recruiter
$75.5K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Moog is Marketing at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $157,283. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Moog is $82,000.

Other Resources