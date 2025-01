MoCaFi is a financial services platform that aims to assist the 110 million Americans facing economic hardship and lacking opportunities for improvement. Their platform includes a prepaid Mastercard, FDIC-insured bank account, money management app, credit-building bill payment, and personal wealth coaching. They strive to empower communities by promoting smart spending, credit building, and overall financial well-being. For more information, visit https://hubs.ly/H0fnrbb0.