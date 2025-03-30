← Company Directory
MessageBird
MessageBird Software Engineering Manager Salaries

The median Software Engineering Manager compensation in Netherlands package at MessageBird totals €138K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for MessageBird's total compensation packages. Last updated: 3/30/2025

Median Package
company icon
MessageBird
Software Engineering Manager
Amsterdam, NH, Netherlands
Total per year
€138K
Level
-
Base
€138K
Stock (/yr)
€0
Bonus
€0
Years at company
4 Years
Years exp
10 Years
What are the career levels at MessageBird?

€145K

Latest Salary Submissions
Vesting Schedule

25%

YR 1

25%

YR 2

25%

YR 3

25%

YR 4

At MessageBird, Stock/equity grants are subject to a 4-year vesting schedule:

  • 25% vests in the 1st-year (25.00% annually)

  • 25% vests in the 2nd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 3rd-year (2.08% monthly)

  • 25% vests in the 4th-year (2.08% monthly)



FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Software Engineering Manager at MessageBird in Netherlands sits at a yearly total compensation of €174,336. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at MessageBird for the Software Engineering Manager role in Netherlands is €137,875.

Other Resources