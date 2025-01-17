← Company Directory
Meituan
Meituan Software Engineer Salaries in Greater Shanghai Area

The median Software Engineer compensation in Greater Shanghai Area package at Meituan totals CN¥451K per year. View the base salary, stock, and bonus breakdowns for Meituan's total compensation packages. Last updated: 1/17/2025

Median Package
company icon
Meituan
Machine Learning Engineer
Shanghai, SH, China
Total per year
CN¥451K
Level
L5
Base
CN¥361K
Stock (/yr)
CN¥0
Bonus
CN¥90.2K
Years at company
0 Years
Years exp
0 Years
What are the career levels at Meituan?

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Software Engineer at Meituan in Greater Shanghai Area sits at a yearly total compensation of CN¥657,345. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Meituan for the Software Engineer role in Greater Shanghai Area is CN¥350,296.

