MedKick
    This company helps clinical providers increase reimbursement and improve patient outcomes through Care Management Programs, using telehealth, RPM, and CCM. They offer a science-backed method to care for high-risk Medicare patients and provide a team of skilled nurses to deliver high-quality, cost-effective care. The company covers start-up fees and offers a massive ROI with little to no additional work. They offer services such as Chronic Care Management (CCM), Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM), Principal Care Management, Transitional Care Management (TCM), Behavioral Health Integration (BHI), and Remote Therapeutic Management (RTM).

    https://med-kick.com
    2018
    126
    $10M-$50M
