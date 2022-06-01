← Company Directory
MedImpact Healthcare Systems
    MedImpact, an independent, trend-focused pharmacy benefit manager (PBM), is the nation’s largest privately held PBM, serving health plans, self-funded employers and government entities. Our business model is unique. We focus on effectively managing client pharmacy benefits to promote Lower Cost and Better Care through One Source. Our model aligns us with our clients. We help promote prescribing of lower-net-cost, medically appropriate drugs with fulfillment at the most appropriate participating pharmacy providing competitive pricing, good value and high-quality service.

    http://www.medimpact.com
    Website
    1989
    Year Founded
    1,500
    # of Employees
    $250M-$500M
    Estimated Revenue
    Headquarters

