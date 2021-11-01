Company Directory
Madhive
Madhive Salaries

Madhive's salary ranges from $117,600 in total compensation per year for a Data Scientist at the low-end to $776,100 for a Software Engineering Manager at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of Madhive. Last updated: 7/13/2025

$160K

Product Manager
Median $125K
Data Analyst
$209K
Data Scientist
$118K
Recruiter
$161K
Software Engineer
$145K
Software Engineering Manager
$776K
FAQ

The highest paying role reported at Madhive is Software Engineering Manager at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $776,100. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Madhive is $153,096.

