Company Directory
L'Oréal
Work Here? Claim Your Company

L'Oréal Benefits

Compare

Estimated Total Value: $13,074

Insurance, Health, & Wellness
  • Accidental death and dismemberment (AD&D) Insurance

  • Free Breakfast $2,600

    5 days a week

  • Gym / Wellness Reimbursement

  • Health Savings Account (HSA)

  • PTO (Vacation / Personal Days)

    Unlimited

  • Custom Work Station

  • Disability Insurance

  • Employee Assistance Program

  • Health Insurance

  • Life Insurance

  • On-Site Mother's Room

  • Paternity Leave

  • Sick Time

  • Vision Insurance

  • Dental Insurance

  • Free Drinks $365

  • Free Snacks $730

  • Sabbatical

    • Perks & Discounts
  • Tuition Reimbursement

  • Employee Credit

  • Employee Discount

    • Transportation
  • Company Shuttle

    • Other
  • Volunteer Time Off

  • Donation Match

    • Featured Jobs

      No featured jobs found for L'Oréal

    Related Companies

    • Hallmark Cards
    • Sephora
    • Patagonia
    • Meijer
    • Mouser Electronics
    • See all companies ➜

    Other Resources