Company Directory
L'Oréal
Work Here? Claim Your Company

L'Oréal Salaries

L'Oréal's salary ranges from $22,089 in total compensation per year for a Technical Program Manager in Lebanon at the low-end to $206,025 for a Marketing Operations in United States at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of L'Oréal. Last updated: 7/13/2025

$160K

Get Paid, Not Played

We've negotiated thousands of offers and regularly achieve $30K+ (sometimes $300K+) increases. Get your salary negotiated or your resume reviewed by the real experts - recruiters who do it daily.

Marketing
Median $91K
Business Operations
$83.6K
Business Analyst
$57.8K
Poll

Will the AI bubble pop?

Been seeing more and more doomer posts on Reddit and Twitter about the AI bubble popping, all while the news cycles cover how companies are laying off people cause of AI, or how Sam Altman and that guy from Apple are going to make an all-new AI device.

Do ya'll think this is a bubble that'll pop sometime soon or is this actually just the new normal?

18 26View Results

Select one

828 participants

18 26View Results
Business Development
$148K
Customer Service Operations
$148K
Data Analyst
$48.5K
Data Science Manager
$200K
Data Scientist
$41.7K
Financial Analyst
$84.6K
Human Resources
$115K
Information Technologist (IT)
$191K
Marketing Operations
$206K
Mechanical Engineer
$45.1K
Product Manager
$46.2K
Program Manager
$159K
Project Manager
$96K
Sales
$60.9K
Cybersecurity Analyst
$76.9K
Software Engineer
$99.7K
Technical Program Manager
$22.1K
Missing your title?

Search for all salaries on our compensation page or add your salary to help unlock the page.


FAQ

The highest paying role reported at L'Oréal is Marketing Operations at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $206,025. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at L'Oréal is $87,788.

Featured Jobs

    No featured jobs found for L'Oréal

Related Companies

  • Hallmark Cards
  • Sephora
  • Patagonia
  • Meijer
  • Mouser Electronics
  • See all companies ➜

Other Resources