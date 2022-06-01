Loomis offers a wide range of integrated solutions for cash handling. These services, which mainly target banks, multi-location retailers, stores and other commercial enterprises, provide secure, efficient management of the physical flow of cash in our customers’ businesses. Loomis has operations in 13 countries: the US, Sweden, Norway, Finland, Denmark, UK, France, Austria, Slovenia, Slovakia, Switzerland, Spain, and Portugal. An extensive international presence is an important asset, contributing a considerable amount of collective expertise in cash.The Loomis share (LOOM B) is listed on the NASDAQ OMX Stockholm, since December 9, 2008. It is part of the Nordic Mid Cap list in the sector Industrial Goods and Services.