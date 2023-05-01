LSO is a parcel delivery company based in Austin, Texas, with over 30 years of experience in time-definite delivery services. They offer a range of delivery options, including next day Express Service and 1-3 day delivery Ground Service, and have expanded to offer Global service to over 220,000 international destinations. LSO has a network of 60 locations and 2,000 dedicated employees to provide personalized service throughout the Southwest region, including Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, New Mexico, Arkansas, Kansas, and Missouri.