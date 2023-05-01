← Company Directory
Lone Star Overnight
Work Here? Claim Your Company
Top Insights
  • Contribute something unique about Lone Star Overnight that may be helpful for others (ex. interview tips, choosing teams, unique culture, etc).
    • About

    LSO is a parcel delivery company based in Austin, Texas, with over 30 years of experience in time-definite delivery services. They offer a range of delivery options, including next day Express Service and 1-3 day delivery Ground Service, and have expanded to offer Global service to over 220,000 international destinations. LSO has a network of 60 locations and 2,000 dedicated employees to provide personalized service throughout the Southwest region, including Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, New Mexico, Arkansas, Kansas, and Missouri.

    https://lso.com
    Website
    1991
    Year Founded
    751
    # of Employees
    $100M-$250M
    Estimated Revenue
    Headquarters

    Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

    Subscribe to verified offers. You’ll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More →

    This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

    Featured Jobs

      No featured jobs found for Lone Star Overnight

    Related Companies

    • LinkedIn
    • Airbnb
    • Amazon
    • Apple
    • Pinterest
    • See all companies ➜

    Other Resources