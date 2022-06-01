Company Directory
LiveIntent
LiveIntent Salaries

LiveIntent's salary ranges from $86,700 in total compensation per year for a Data Scientist at the low-end to $220,000 for a Sales at the high-end. Levels.fyi collects anonymous and verified salaries from current and former employees of LiveIntent. Last updated: 9/15/2025

$160K

Sales
Median $220K
Data Scientist
$86.7K
Product Manager
$87.1K

Software Engineer
$99.5K
FAQ

LiveIntent şirketinde bildirilen en yüksek maaşlı rol, yıllık toplam $220,000 tazminatla Satış pozisyonudur. Buna temel maaş ile potansiyel hisse senedi tazminatı ve ikramiyeler dahildir.
LiveIntent şirketinde bildirilen medyan yıllık toplam tazminat $93,296 tutarındadır.

