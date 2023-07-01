Likarda is a biotech company that develops innovative technologies for cell therapies. Their Core Shell Spherification® method coats cells with hydrogels to protect them and keep them viable in the body. Unlike competitors, Likarda has a library of over 50 hydrogel formulations, allowing them to customize coatings for different therapeutic cells. They aim to create durable or degradable coatings based on specific requirements. Likarda combines visionary leadership, artistic science, and a commitment to doing what's right. They have well-defined goals and room for growth.