← Company Directory
Likarda
Work Here? Claim Your Company
Top Insights
  • Contribute something unique about Likarda that may be helpful for others (ex. interview tips, choosing teams, unique culture, etc).
    • About

    Likarda is a biotech company that develops innovative technologies for cell therapies. Their Core Shell Spherification® method coats cells with hydrogels to protect them and keep them viable in the body. Unlike competitors, Likarda has a library of over 50 hydrogel formulations, allowing them to customize coatings for different therapeutic cells. They aim to create durable or degradable coatings based on specific requirements. Likarda combines visionary leadership, artistic science, and a commitment to doing what's right. They have well-defined goals and room for growth.

    http://likarda.com
    Website
    2012
    Year Founded
    31
    # of Employees
    $1M-$10M
    Estimated Revenue
    Headquarters

    Get Verified Salaries in your Inbox

    Subscribe to verified offers. You’ll get the breakdown of compensation details by email. Learn More →

    This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

    Featured Jobs

      No featured jobs found for Likarda

    Related Companies

    • Pinterest
    • Airbnb
    • Roblox
    • Spotify
    • Snap
    • See all companies ➜

    Other Resources