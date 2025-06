LesserEvil is a snack company that prioritizes clean, sustainable ingredients in their products such as popcorn, paleo puffs, and egg white curls. They control every ingredient that goes into their snacks at their factory in Danbury, Connecticut, using organic, grass-fed ghee, Himalayan pink salt, and cold-pressed avocado oil. Their mission is to make sinfully tasty snacks without the typical processed ingredients found in grocery stores.