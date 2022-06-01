← Company Directory
Legrand
    Legrand, North & Central America, one of Legrand S.A’s largest subsidiaries, is the global specialist in products and systems for electrical and digital building infrastructures. Our comprehensive offering of solutions for use in commercial, industrial, and residential markets makes us the premier choice for suppliers worldwide. A steady flow of inventive products with high added value is a prime vector for our growth. Backed by sound business and financial structures, Legrand is actively expanding its presence in fast-growing geographical zones and market segments that include lighting controls, energy savings and home automation through a sustained stream of targeted, self-financed acquisitions and other initiatives.

    http://www.legrand.us
    1860
    6,500
    $1B-$10B
