LEAP Agency
    LEAP is a full-service digital agency that makes brands easy-to-find and hard-to-ignore. Believing that successful brands in the digital age must market less and matter more, LEAP integrates brands not just across different platforms but into people’s lives. LEAP offers a full range of digital services including Research + Analytics, Strategy + Planning, Creative + UX, Search, Social Media, Technology, Digital Campaigns + Integrated Marketing, Digital Film + Motion Graphics, and Delivery Management.

    http://www.LEAPagency.com
    1999
    90
    $10M-$50M
